After ordering a hiring freeze on nearly all new municipal employees, the Adams administration now says that city agencies can resume hiring as long as they submit plans to slash their budgets.

The halt on hiring was announced last week as part of across-the-board budget cuts that Mayor Eric Adams said was necessary to address a looming fiscal crisis.

Some lawmakers immediately opposed the measure. While city Comptroller Brad Lander expressed support for the budget cuts – which call for a 3% reduction in the current fiscal year and a 4.75% cut in each of the following years – he said adding a hiring freeze would be a “real mistake.”

“We're already having a lot of problems hiring people for a whole range of essential city services and programs,” Lander told Gothamist in an interview Monday.

Lander expressed his concerns in a letter sent Friday to the city’s budget director, Jacques Jiha.

Late Monday, Jiha softened the administration’s approach, telling Lander that city agencies who share their budget cut proposals wouldn’t be subject to the hiring pause.

Initially, Jiha stated in a letter to city agencies that they could not resume hiring until their fiscal plans and cuts were approved by the budget office.

Many city agencies are struggling with large staffing shortages, with some leading to slowdowns in key services that include affordable housing and public health services. The City Council recently convened a hearing to address the hiring crisis and pressed city officials on what they could do to speed up hiring for critical positions.

Those who work in the city say a confluence of factors have made it difficult for the city to hire: a more competitive labor market, the lack of a remote or hybrid work option and a relatively recent practice of lowballing new hires.

Adams has been steadfast in asserting that the city needs to take austerity measures, including lowering its municipal headcount.

During an unrelated press conference Monday morning, the mayor said experts were saying that the city was about to enter a “financial typhoon.”

Lander said he appreciated the clarification by the administration, but said he remained “concerned about the growing vacancy rates and lack of urgency to address them.”

He added, “A robust economic recovery for NYC requires having the personnel necessary to provide vital city services, from sanitation to building inspection.”

Only positions related to public health and safety are exempted from the hiring freeze.