Shocks like heat waves and droughts are significant climate change stressors on power generation. An increase of 40 degrees Fahrenheit could reduce power output by up to 0.5%. Extreme heat causes plants to operate less efficiently because of what it does to water.

If the water temperature is too high, about 90 degrees Fahrenheit by federal regulations, or there isn’t enough water, then some plants can’t operate. Power plants utilize nearly half of the country’s fresh and salt water supply to cool the steam used to generate power. If the facilities can’t cool down, they must shut down or operate at reduced capacity if they are at the threshold.

Turning off and on power plants isn’t like hitting a light switch. For example, a natural gas power plant could take a few hours to turn on at a cost of up to $10,000, which includes the labor and the fuel that has to be burned to get it running. The time and cost of turning on a coal plant are about twice that.

While the U.S. currently has a lot of excess capacity built over the last century with more power plants than needed to prevent outages, this infrastructure is aging and vulnerable to extreme weather. Operators must also spend a lot of time deciding when and which power plants to operate when there are unforeseen conditions.

Instead, power plants are shutting down for economic or environmental reasons, according to Webster. The remaining system is quickly becoming dependent on natural gas, wind and solar.

“The problem is that wind doesn’t always blow when the consumer wants electricity, and in the Northeast, the sun doesn’t always shine brightly enough through the clouds to give you all the energy you need when you need it,” Webster said. “And the natural gas system we’re so dependent on is a more fragile system.”

When a plant is unavailable because of a heat wave or a storm, operators must adapt and figure out what plants can be turned on and when.

These strains are compounded by spikes in demand due to extreme weather, like when consumers run air conditioners during heat waves. Energy users have a part to play, too, according to Mark Rodgers, a supply chain management professor at Rutgers University, who wasn’t involved with the Nature Energy study.

“It goes two ways,” Rodgers said. “It has to be behavioral changes and technology. We must try to make efforts in the way we live and consume electricity so that we can do things more intelligently and responsibly.”

According to Rodgers, simply turning off lights in rooms that are not in use or using a thermostat can go a long way.

Extreme cold can have similarly destructive effects, as it did in Texas, which has its own separate grid. Last year, equipment froze, resulting in fuel shortages and widespread power outages in the state.