Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where a plane just flew weirdly close to the WNYC office. Here's what else is happening:
- The Manhattan DA on Wednesday charged six real estate developers with fraud for allegedly violating the terms of a long-standing program — one that gave developers a tax break if they set aside a number of units for affordable housing — by renting out apartments at higher rates than they were allowed to.
- COVID-19 positivity rates have jumped above 20% in parts of Manhattan.
- Curbed has a great account of the saga of an apartment complex being built in Hell's Kitchen that was once supported by the local community board because it would include affordable units for middle-income people, but then the community board turned on the plan when it was announced that the units would be for low-income and homeless people, and the whole battle illustrates the absurdity of how long and hard the process is to build a few dozen affordable apartments in a city with a raging housing crisis.
- In 2024, the 108-year-old Apollo Theater will get a full-scale renovation for the first time ever.
- Japanese-Italian fusion has arrived.
- Taking a luxury sleeper bus instead of a plane seems like a good option.
- Former tennis star Boris Becker, who's in a prison in the British countryside for tax evasion, is reportedly making friends, slimming down and teaching yoga.
- After Days of Our Lives went streaming-only last month, there are only three soap operas left on broadcast TV and fans are concerned about a coming Soapocalypse.
- Did Queen Elizabeth get buried in a bra?
