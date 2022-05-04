Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where some Moomin-esque ballerina hippos have been installed in Midtown. Here's what else is happening:
- TikTokkers who are New Here have been calling the East Village just "East Village" and the Lower East Side just "Lower East Side," without the "the."
- Curbed has a great piece on the saga of Western Beef, which began as a mafia-related beef wholesaler and evolved into a beloved grocery store in lower-income neighborhoods that's now experiencing a civil war within the family that owns it over whether to capitalize on gentrification and turn its store locations into luxury apartments.
- The Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala., a crucial site for the civil rights movement, is at the top of this year's list of the nation's most endangered historic places due to termites and mold that are threatening the integrity of the structure.
- They did it: The Fed raised interest rates by 0.50%.
- Show Sheryl Crow some respect.
- The Vatican is reportedly getting into the NFT/Metaverse game with something called "Humanity 2.0," but not much else is known yet because the Pope backed out of an interview with Vice.
- The work of John Outram, an eclectic British architect who was once deemed an "architectural terrorist," is being reconsidered.
- The Colorado Rockies' scoreboard snapped.
- According to this very thorough history of fountain-statues of little boy angels peeing, back when Donatello basically invented them, the idea was that pure water — not urine — was coming out of their penises because they represented purity.
- And finally, comfy carrot:
A cat who fell asleep on a carrot pillow.pic.twitter.com/ayfWL6W5bZ— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 3, 2022