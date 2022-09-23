Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where this Subaru has spent a fortnight parked in a bus lane in the East Village. Here's what else is happening:
- The Staten Island ShopRite employee who was charged with assault for briskly patting Rudy Giuliani on the back earlier this year will have the charges dismissed and sealed if he goes the next six months without any kind of other infractions.
- A rookie NYPD officer was caught stealing an employee's AirPods that they'd left out on a table in a downtown Manhattan Cava restaurant this week.
- The correct answer to, "What size umbrella is appropriate to carry in NYC?" should probably be determined by how tall you are (big people, big umbrellas).
- After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the New Jersey Mexican Day Parade is returning to Passaic this Sunday.
- A 22-year-old college student in the Bronx miraculously survived a crane falling on her car on Jerome Avenue earlier this week.
- "We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that": Lorne Michaels told the Times about his plans for the 50th season of Saturday Night Live — and what's in store for the upcoming 48th season.
- Major breweries are concerned that a carbon dioxide shortage is going to lead to a production slump and price hike for beer.
- Hillary Duff recreated her 14-year-old PSA telling people that it's not cool to say "gay" as a pejorative.
- Prego ... let's give chef-goes-to-Italy shows a rest.
- A Dutch cyclist whose wife is an ambassador to the Vatican is therefore getting to race under the flag of the Holy See at the upcoming world championship road race.
- The new Alex G is good.
- And finally, hydration is key:
Puppy sees rain for the first time and tries to catch rain drops..🐶🐾🌦️🥰 pic.twitter.com/wpCUf1CxhO— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 23, 2022