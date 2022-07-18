Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where it's stormy. Here's what else is happening:
- After the Supreme Court effectively struck down New York's strict rules against concealed firearms, New York Democrats are pushing to designate popular tourist destinations as "sensitive locations" that can still ban guns. But why shouldn't every block be considered worth protecting from gun violence?
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney, one of the wealthiest members of Congress and one who's now facing a tough battle because of New York's redistricting, just gave her campaign $900,000 of her own money.
- The Staten Island mansion that served as Don Corleone's house in The Godfather is going up on Airbnb for a month.
- Several attendees at a soccer camp at Drew University in New Jersey had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after vomiting following a swim in a pool with intense chlorine vapors.
- This summer marks the 40th anniversary of artist Agnes Denes' two-acre field of wheat in Battery Park.
- I missed the Shrek rave.
- PornHub data that predates the pandemic suggests that office workers have long been watching porn in the middle of the workday.
- Building your own coffin is the latest pandemic-era DIY hobby.
- A New Yorker deep dive on mega-yachts reveals that Russian oligarchs like to install traditional Russian saunas on their boats.
- It's not too late in the summer to become a fan of the ocean.
- Bodega Boys might be over.
- And finally, is that a pool noodle?:
