Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the Mets are looking un-Mets-like. Here's what else is happening:
- The Rockaway Rocket ferry is twice as expensive ($8) as the regular NYC Ferry to the Rockaways and it reportedly doesn't deliver on its promise of drink discounts, but otherwise, it sounds like a great ride!
- Andrew Cuomo is demanding an explanation for why the Department of Justice had the FBI search Mar-a-Lago.
- Star chef Daniel Boulud opened a new restaurant by City Hall called Le Gratin that bills itself as a Lyonnaise bouchon, but the New York Times went to check it out and discovered that this place is hardly a true Lyonnaise bouchon.
- Movie theaters on Long Island are selling popcorn to-go as a way to stay afloat as suburbanites ditch theaters for streaming at home.
- A Lyme disease vaccine has entered its final phase of a clinical trial, and could get into people's arms in 2025.
- The World Health Organization is urging Brazilians to stop killing monkeys, which they've been doing under the false belief that the primates are spreading monkeypox.
- Serena Williams said she plans to retire from professional tennis after she competes in this year's U.S. Open.
- The lawyer representing the Sandy Hook parents who sued Alex Jones allege that Jones sent nude pictures of his wife — perhaps without her consent — to Roger Stone.
- Congrats to Lance Armstrong on his nuptials.
- The staff of a Lululemon store in Washington, D.C. will vote later this month on whether to unionize.
- And finally, ready to FIGHT SOMEONE!
this cat just stole my lunch pic.twitter.com/yWBD0gFlgG— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) August 7, 2022