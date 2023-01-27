Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where snow, if it ever came again, might actually be gross. Here's what else is happening:
- The average cost of infant day care in New York City is up to $23,000 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Women's Bureau, while the national average is about $8,700.
- The latest incarnation of the Rehearsal Club, a famous affordable housing nonprofit started in 1913 for young women trying to break into show business, is up and running inside a Midtown apartment building.
- A school bus driver in West Caldwell, New Jersey crashed his bus into a house this morning after dropping all the kids off at school.
- Now 15 years into its reign in convenience store refrigerators, Four Loko remains very loko.
- One way to make a little extra cash (or cash-adjacent gift cards) is to comb the internet for class-action lawsuits you can join.
- Adam McKay is auctioning off the original bottle of Sex Panther cologne from "Anchorman" — along with other movie props — to raise money for climate activism.
- Australian authorities are warning people in the western half of the country to look out for a radioactive, gumball-sized "capsule" that went missing from a mine, cautioning that if anyone comes near it and remains near it for long enough, they could get "acute radiation sickness."
- The haters at The Drift going after food influencer Lila Gohar have clearly never had a well-boiled carrot.
- We haven't seen the last of "The Last of Us." (HBO renewed it for another season.)
- Completely unrelated, they're making a movie adaptation of the popular romance novel "It Ends With Us," starring Blake Lively.
- The Financial Times did a midwinter check-in with year-round shorts guys, and they appear to be thriving!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, is this a blue rabbit, or a 'The Dress' situation?: