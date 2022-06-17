Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the summer solstice is going to be cooler than normal. Here's what else is happening:
- Midtown has a neat little "hidden" outdoor plaza on top of the Moynihan Train Hall tracks.
- The New York Post has officially endorsed Tom Suozzi in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
- The NYPD said it's looking for a suspect who ran over a toddler with a moped on the Lower East Side earlier this month.
- New Jersey is suing the Ford Motor Company for allegedly dumping toxic sludge on Ramapough Lenape land for decades near its Ringwood, New Jersey plant.
- The dream of 2010 is alive in Red Hook, where Fort Defiance is once again craftin' cocktails.
- About 30% of private American employers are giving workers the day off for Juneteenth this year.
- "Inflation doesn’t matter as much if you don’t spend money": Welcome to the intense world of frugal lifestyle adherents.
- Here it is, the first scripted Netflix show from the Obamas' production company: Bodkin, a "dark comedic thriller" about podcasters trying to solve a missing persons case in rural Ireland, starring Will Forte.
- The U.S. Navy is testing a new maritime surveillance technique that involves listening for the sounds of shrimp in the ocean bouncing off potential enemy boats.
- "Honestly, I thought there'd be more arches," reads this fair (?) one-star Yelp review of Arches National Park in Utah.
- Raccoons are very popular on the Gram.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, mauled:
Kids will be kids..🐼😅 pic.twitter.com/A8EGPXpkI0— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 17, 2022