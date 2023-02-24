Welcome back to Late Addition/Early Extra!

There’s no good way to properly contextualize the following sentence so I’m just going to say it: The Jon Bon Jovi rest stop on the Garden State Parkway is decorated with many inaccurate quotes from people like Ed Harris, Walt Whitman and even includes a “joint quote” from Socrates, Aristotle and Plato (???).

Step inside New York’s only sea turtle rehab center. Located in Riverhead, Long Island, the rescue center is nursing a record number of sea turtle patients back to health this season.

While we’re on the topic of rescue centers: Behind the scenes of the New York Botanical Garden’s annual orchid show is a plant rescue center filled with trafficked orchids and other plants seized by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

A proposal for a new Times Square hotel includes a massive rooftop “vertical drop ride.” According to Curbed, the developers say the ride will draw in tourists and “a few jaded New Yorkers.” No thanks!

Will Flaco the owl find love? Many are “shipping” Flaco and Geraldine, a female horned owl who also lives in Central Park.

Please enjoy this old video I was thinking about today for no reason.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that the show’s upcoming season will be its last. No more Greggs or Tomlettes. Season 4 premieres on March 26th.

An express ferry route from Bay Ridge to Wall Street is launching on March 8th, running only on weekday mornings.

BONUS: Neil Young on SNL in 1989.

This seems like a nice place to sleep: