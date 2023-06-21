It’s Wednesday afternoon during the longest day of the year in New York City, where your restaurant chicken dinner could soon be lab-grown.
Two companies were given the all-clear to begin selling meat and poultry made from animal cells in the United States, first in select restaurants before hitting supermarket shelves. Bon appétit!
Here’s what else is happening:
- In the market for a particularly stressful job? Air traffic controllers are facing staff shortages, just in time for summer travel, which is causing flight delays at New York City airports.
- What a week for ice cream news. Good Humor confirmed their Toasted Almond Bar was discontinued, to the dismay of loyal customers who weren’t loyal enough to realize the ice cream maker announced the news a year ago.
- Add this to my list of reasons not to move to Florida: giant African land snails. The banana-sized snails, known to carry dangerous bacteria, salmonella or rat lungworm, prompted a quarantine in an area of Broward County.
- You can now (legally) ride an e-bike in New York City parks.
- A California taqueria owner who hired a priest with questionable credentials to urge employees to confess their sins, of which being late to work was included, will have to pay $140,000 in back wages and damages following a Department of Labor investigation.
- Using a sidewalk to get from Moynihan Train Hall to the West Village is now optional with the addition of a new wooden bridge connecting the hub directly to the High Line.
- Goodbye to the little Statue of Liberty, a replica almost as old as the real thing. She lived for 100 years atop an Upper West Side building before she was moved to the Brooklyn Museum. And now Little Liberty has relocated again, this time to … Illinois.
- And finally, orca whales take over Monterey Bay: