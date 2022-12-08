Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the bus could maybe one day be free. Here's what else is happening:
- According to city records, Mayor Eric Adams won his recent appeal against a $100 rat infestation fine at his Bed-Stuy townhouse, but he still owes $300 from a previous fine.
- For a period in the 1800s, New Jersey was the caviar capital of the world.
- Joe Harding, the Florida Republican state lawmaker who wrote the "don't say gay" bill, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly getting PPP loans for dormant companies.
- Congrats to 18-year-old Jaylen Smith for being elected mayor of Earle, Ark. This makes him the youngest Black mayor in the country.
- Céline Dion said she's been diagnosed with "stiff-person syndrome," an incurable condition that makes her limbs really stiff.
- Soccer: Love it or hate it, the games take two hours.
- 2022 has been "a great year for bespoke R&B."
- Jerrod Carmichael has been named the host of the Golden Globes, which will take place on Jan. 10.
- A wedding where everyone has to wear yellow and shut the hell up? Why not!
- A bagel made out of stale mozzarella cheese? Why not!
