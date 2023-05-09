Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where an 18-year-old recently flipped an SUV over a metal guardrail into Riverside Park. Here's what else is happening:
- The City reports that Bronx Judge Ralph Fabrizio, who'd vacated a man's shooting conviction, then reinstated it, and then vacated it again right after a reporter tried questioning him, has also been the subject of complaints from at least eight defense attorneys or prosecutors dating back to 2016.
- New York state lawmakers have introduced a bill to ban early admissions and legacy admissions for colleges, arguing that the policies are racist and unfairly benefit rich white students.
- "If things had gone to plan — if a woman had not died — 'Rust' would have already launched quietly into video-on-demand obscurity": New York magazine has a long piece about the saga of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin publicly (and privately) fighting through his on-set shooting death saga.
- A 4-inch meteor crashed through the roof of someone's house in Hopewell Township, New Jersey.
- Republican lawmakers in Florida are trying to legalize the use of a radioactive material for road paving — it's a byproduct of fertilizer production, a major state industry — while conservation groups are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the bill, arguing that the material would expose road work crews to cancer risks.
- More and more, malls are becoming home to rescue animal shelters.
- CBS is canceling its cop drama "East New York" after just one season.
- Sometimes you buy a used urn at a thrift shop for $30 and take it home to discover that someone else's ashes are still in there.
- And finally, I think he got a brain freeze: