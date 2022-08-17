Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where Drill is the official soundtrack. Here's what else is happening:
- NJ.com has a long and snazzy feature about how the Jersey Shore's gull population has dropped from a peak of 50,000 down to 30,000 in recent years, and people who hate on these loud and aggressive birds should chill out because the birds have as much a claim to the beach as anyone.
- Lovers of Wagner Park in Battery Park City are very unhappy with the plan to remove 112 trees as a plot of grass as part of an effort to build up the area to make it more resistant to storms and sea level rise. (When construction is done, more trees and grass will be planted.)
- Rep. Liz Cheney, fresh off her GOP primary loss in Wyoming, has already said she's considering running for president in 2024.
- This is a great piece in the New York Times magazine about the American fantasy of driving fast on empty roads, as propagated by heavily-doctored car commercials, and the American reality of driving, which is all about sitting in traffic and trying to avoid double-parked delivery trucks.
- A new independent report found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stodgy, elitist, not diverse enough, and generally bad at giving public health advice.
- Paparazzi are tired of getting smeared as aggressive pests when the reality is that celebrities often call ahead and ask them to be present to take their pictures on beach vacations or outside fancy restaurants.
- We stand by Mullet Boy in the USA Mullet Championships, but he has some worthy competition.
- Watch these Argentinian paddleboarders get swarmed by a dozen whales.
- We're at the "whatever, mix some Aperol with a Budweiser and drink it down" part of the summer.
- And finally, remember ice on the sidewalks?
