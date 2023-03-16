Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where $100,000 a year apparently ain't what it used to be. Here's what else is happening:
- The families of nearly 150 transit workers who died of COVID-19 will soon see their MTA-provided health insurance expire.
- The last musical Stephen Sondheim wrote before his death in 2021 — a show called Here We Are, inspired by two Luis Buñuel films — will be staged Off Broadway in September.
- A new survey from the airport rating firm called Skytrax named LaGuardia's recently renovated Terminal B the world's best new terminal.
- Can't wait to find out what kinds of New York information and artifacts get sent to this California fifth grader who wrote a letter to the Rockaway Wave about the class report he's writing on our great state.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone will be going on Jomboy's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast once a week this season.
- More and more, people are "re-instrospecting" Girls.
- Good luck to this 6-foot-4 British guy trying to make it as the world's tallest jockey.
- "That was world-class Boston finesse. Granted, I did decide maybe I’m not going to bump these people anymore because it’s the Pacific Palisades and they may view bumping the bumper differently than we did back home, but it was so f****ng snug.": Ben Affleck defends his viral parking job.
- We've had enough gross ice cream stunt flavors.
