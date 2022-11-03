Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Sandwich Day is underway. Here's what else is happening:
- As New York City transitions to alternative energy, it's facing a new problem: where to store all the giant batteries.
- Rome Leykin, who goes by "Mr. L Train" on TikTok in a reference to the subway train that ran over him in 2018 and caused him to lose both his legs, is racing in the New York City marathon in the wheelchair division on Sunday.
- Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James to try to block her from getting financial records that are ostensibly related to her fraud investigation.
- Bloomberg has a helpful piece about "what to consider if you win" the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot.
- If you can help it, don't throw your pumpkins in the trash and send them to landfills; compost them or set them out in a place where wild animals can eat them.
- A region of the Netherlands has legalized shooting wolves with paintball guns as part of an effort to make the animals less comfortable getting close to humans. (They've reportedly gotten very comfortable being around humans.)
- Rhianna has invited Johnny Depp to participate in her fashion show.
- Jewish Swifties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who observe the Sabbath aren't happy that Taylor Swift scheduled her Arlington, Texas concert on a Friday night.
- CNBC is canceling Shep Smith's news show.
- And finally, speedy: