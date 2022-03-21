Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the mayor has a new going out coat. Here's what else is happening:
- The 23-year-old man who was run over while filming a sports car driver spin donuts in Hudson Square over the weekend will need facial reconstruction surgery and other operations, but he's going to survive.
- So far this year, 311 complaints about rat infestations have surged, though pest control experts said the rat population hasn't increased, and that people have just gotten better at spotting them during the pandemic.
- Ice skating on Canada's very long frozen trails looks like a delightful thing to do before global warming ruins them.
- The hot trend in Los Angeles real estate is installing a million-dollar panic room in the house in case burglars break in while you're home.
- In other L.A. news, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- After 6,120 hours of observation, scientists have determined that orangutans use slang.
- Here's your definitive history of the comb-over.
- The trailer for the new Jerrod Carmichael stand-up special isn't funny but it does look really good, and not in a comedy-is-TED-Talks-now kind of way.
