Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the $20 burger is now a $40 burger. Here's what else is happening:
- "We have an average of less than six crimes a day on a subway system with 3.5 million riders ... but if you write your story based on a narrative, then you’re going to look at the worst of those six crimes and put it on the front pages of your paper every day": Mayor Adams said in a pre-taped interview for CNN that the media is making the crime-on-the-subway problem seem worse than it is.
- Residents of Westfield, New Jersey are sick of all the tourists who watched the new Netflix docuseries The Watcher and then started invading their town to get a glimpse of the infamously stalked house.
- New York City's new parking app is all glitchy.
- City Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes are urging the NYPD to crack down on the unlicensed weed bodegas.
- The Cat and Dog Film Festival is returning to New York City this weekend.
- The Islanders are bringing back their bad-but-actually-good retro fisherman jerseys.
- Van Leeuwen has agreed to pay a $33,000 fine for not accepting cash, which has been required by law since 2020. (The company's 19 shops in the city will now start accepting cash.)
- A Curbed reporter parked herself outside the Goldman Sachs office downtown and transcribed some overheard snippets of chatter, such as, "I didn’t show you what I did this weekend. It came out nice. I know you have this appreciation. I put in this stone path with these hydrangeas. It came out nice."
- The U.S. surgeon general came out against toxic workplaces today and urged employers to pay people more and give them more vacation time in the name of mental health.
- You don't have to speak German to get the gist of this German broadcast about Liz Truss' resignation.
- Rollerblading is back!
- And finally, tidy sipper: