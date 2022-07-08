Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the indoor mask advisory has been renewed. Here's what else is happening:
- Here's a lovely and devastating story about two Chinese men who became friends in a New York City homeless shelter and helped each other through (among other things) getting one of them a visa, and how one is honoring the memory of the other, who died in the city's first wave of COVID-19.
- The coast is now clear at New Jersey City University, where classes were canceled today because of an earlier bomb threat.
- Vince McMahon, the longtime head of Connecticut-based WWE wrestling, agreed to pay $12 million to four women to stay silent about infidelity and sexual misconduct accusations, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Two cyclists, an 11-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man, were both struck and killed by drivers in the Hamptons over the past week.
- Caroline Calloway's "lawyer" has responded to a lawsuit by Calloway's former landlord, who's seeking $40,000 in unpaid rent, with a long letter detailing all the expensive improvements Calloway made to the building's backyard, including perennials, annuals, two lilac bushes, a night-blooming jasmine, a mini-Japanese maple, "winding paths," 100 tea candles for the paths, pavement stones, brick lining, a pond base, water plants and an antique birdbath.
- Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reportedly had to leave a dinner at Morton's Steakhouse in D.C. early on Wednesday because protesters showed up outside.
- No more elbow bumps or head nods, we're shaking hands again, everyone.
- Wearing socks is fashion.
- HBO's Industry is coming back next month.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, all day, baby:
This is how a saw blade is made..🐢🪚😏😅 pic.twitter.com/FJ7w5sXZQn— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 8, 2022