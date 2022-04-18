Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the rain is about to dump. Here's what's is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams, who returned to the office today after his COVID infection, said this morning that he feels "excellent" and that he "love[s] the idea of showing my taxes," which is something he hasn't yet done.
- Despite the possibility of a post-Easter COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said this morning that she's promising no new lockdowns.
- Keith Grayson, better known as the longtime rap battle referee DJ Kay Slay, died yesterday at the age of 55.
- InfoWars has filed bankruptcy after facing multiple lawsuits from the parents of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which InfoWars founder Alex Jones repeatedly called a hoax.
- On the occasion of the 10-year anniversary of Girls' premiere, Lena Dunham wrote about her lifelong journey of making and losing girlfriends.
- The average American received 42 spam texts last month, which is a big problem.
- Always be "upskilling?"
- Fruit stickers: The scourge of compost piles since 1988.
- Garlic is great, use it liberally.
- This is a good interview with Michael R. Jackson about A Strange Loop, his Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical that's in previews now and opens later this month.
- And finally, put it in reverse:
