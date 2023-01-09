Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where nine subway stations are reopening their bathrooms. Here's what else is happening:
- If the forecast for the next couple weeks is any indication, New York City could set a new record for the longest start to winter without any snow.
- The six-month public input period is underway for what to do with the massive Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx, which has been vacant since the late '90s.
- Noma, the Danish restaurant often regarded as the "best" restaurant in the world, is closing after nearly two decades of pioneering tweezer food and an infamous culture of overwork and abuse.
- Sorority houses are getting multi-million-dollar renovations that appear to involve charging docks everywhere.
- Know Your Meme has a thriving consulting business that helps brands avoid pulling a Steve Buschemi "How do you do, fellow kids?"
- Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia but has to sit out his first few games while he serves a suspension back from when he slapped a phone out of a fan's hand at a game in England.
- Prince Harry's book has pre-sold its way to the top of the bestseller list after he said he killed 25 Afghans and froze his penis before his brother's wedding, among other "leaked" revelations.
- Critics are saying M3GAN is "good enough."
