Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where it's pretty expensive to store your stuff. Here's what else is happening:
- Some unnamed members of the Cuomo administration are talking trash about Gov. Kathy Hochul's deal to build a new Buffalo Bills stadium, not really because $850 million in taxpayer dollars are going to the project, but because it's being built in a suburb, rather than in downtown Buffalo.
- Now that New York City libraries have done away with late fees, people are returning some incredible stuff that they've had for 50 years and were too afraid to bring back because of the fines.
- Downtown Italian restaurant Forlini's, which was popular on Instagram because of its pink banquettes, is closing.
- David J. Collins, the engineer who didn't technically invent the bar code but made advances towards it becoming a widely used thing, has died at 86.
- Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 in a settlement to the Federal Elections Committee for their role in funding the investigators who gave us the rumor about the pee tape.
- Congrats to corporations, whose profits hit record numbers last year.
- "People Can Tell How Fast Your Heart Is Beating Just by Looking at You," is a headline that made our heart rate go up.
- A British man who posted racist tweets at England soccer star Marcus Rashford after the team's heartbreaking Euro loss last year is being sentenced to jail for 6 weeks.
- Gothamist would like to issue a correction from a 2011 post: It turns out Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind was not the valedictorian of the UC Berkeley class of 1987, as he'd been telling the world.
