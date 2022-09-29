Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Nolita dirtbag is probably excited for sweatshirt weather. Here's what else is happening:
- Andrew Cuomo is starting a podcast that will have "different formats."
- Jordany Aracena, an aspiring 17-year-old drill rapper from the Bronx, was shot and killed by a group of masked men after he reportedly "said the wrong thing in a song," according to City Councilman Oswald Feliz, who knew the victim's brother.
- South Street Seaport is getting its first annual Pumpkin Fest this weekend.
- California Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, who was recently bitten by a rabid fox, has introduced federal legislation called the Affordable Rabies Treatment for Uninsured Act that would make sure health care providers get reimbursed for treating uninsured patients who get bitten by rabid animals.
- The internet has been around for a while now and programming languages still haven't figured out how to accommodate apostrophes or accent marks, which is why people with names like O’Brien keep getting renamed "O&rien" when they fill out forms.
- Former Real Housewife Meghan King revealed that at her wedding to Joe Biden's nephew (the marriage lasted two months) the president gave her a crystal bowl with the presidential seal on it.
- Paramore's lead singer (Hayley Williams) and lead guitarist (Taylor York) are dating.
- Google is killing its video game platform, Stadia, which nobody used.
- They're making a movie about Dennis Rodman's 48-hour trip to Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.
- If you're going to put a bunch of stuff in your martini besides a dash of vermouth, more and more bartenders are saying it might be smarter to use vodka instead of gin.
- And finally, snack time: