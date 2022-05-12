Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the 5th Avenue bomb scare is over, it was just a box with "weird gel" inside. Here's what else is happening:
- A new local pro-Israel group called the New York Solidarity Network, which is backed by a hedge fund billionaire and using the consulting services of former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, is looking to be a political counterweight to the BDS movement.
- Inflation is wreaking havoc on the city's food pantries.
- The misogyny towards Amber Heard on display during this defamation trial with Johnny Depp is deeply sad.
- Someone leaked a memo sent to Apple Store managers by the corporate office about how to counter efforts to unionize.
- A posthumous Norm Macdonald standup special could be coming to Netflix.
- As part of its effort to be more inclusive, Barbie is launching a doll that has a hearing aid.
- Rich Strike, the horse that surprised everyone by winning the Kentucky Derby and then abruptly biting another horse, is not going to run in the Preakness next weekend.
- Congrats to Fed Chair Jerome Powell for being confirmed for a second term.
- An awful lot of TV shows are getting canceled — check this list to see if your favorite program is done :(
- And finally, built-in scratch pad:
