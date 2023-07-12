It’s Wednesday afternoon in New York City and it looks like I’ll have to find a more legal route to achieving my dream of hugging a sloth.
The owner of a Long Island exotic pet shop called Sloth Encounters, who charges $50 for a chance to interact with a sloth, must halt pet sales after he violated previous orders to stop his makeshift petting zoo because he doesn’t actually hold the proper town permits to do so.
Here’s what else is happening:
- A pilot program in the Bronx will allow doctors to “prescribe” produce for families in need, in an effort to curb hunger and create healthier communities. Selected families will receive a $100 gift card redeemable for fresh fruit and vegetables at Stop & Shop grocery stores.
- Need weekend plans and love paella? A massive paella block party will happen in Brooklyn on Sunday.
- The New York City Housing Authority was supposed to be prioritizing playground renovations in several complexes, but those plans for 15 playground makeovers have been halted because of a lack of city funds.
- A Jay-Z exhibit is taking over the Brooklyn Public Library, prompting it to close tomorrow, Hell Gate reported.
- It turns out we won’t be able to see the Northern Lights here in New York tomorrow due to a forecast change. Guess we’ll have to settle for Manhattanhenge.
- Domino’s is finally coming around to delivery apps. Despite pioneering online ordering and engaging in all sorts of quirky, delivery-related antics (remember the easy order button?), the pizza chain couldn’t escape the allure of Uber Eats, which it signed a deal with. Domino’s workers will still be able to make the deliveries as part of the agreement that will be piloted this fall.
- It’s not the Mandela effect: oceans really have changed color over the years. A study found that climate change has caused oceans to become gradually greener over the past two decades.
- And finally, a Slip 'n Slide: