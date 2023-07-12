It’s Wednesday afternoon in New York City and it looks like I’ll have to find a more legal route to achieving my dream of hugging a sloth.

The owner of a Long Island exotic pet shop called Sloth Encounters, who charges $50 for a chance to interact with a sloth, must halt pet sales after he violated previous orders to stop his makeshift petting zoo because he doesn’t actually hold the proper town permits to do so.

Here’s what else is happening: