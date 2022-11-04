Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where that Hot Fog was really somethin'. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Times interviewed a bunch of transit workers, buskers, and other people who spend a lot of time underground what they think about safety on the trains — where, statistically, the likelihood of being a victim of violent crime is the same as the likelihood of getting injured in a car crash while driving 2 miles.
- Hundreds of Gannett employees, including some in New York, held a one-day strike today to protest the media conglomerate's gutting of local news outlets.
- President Joe Biden is coming to Yonkers on Sunday to campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul.
- A new poll from the Obama campaign's former pollster found that 44% of Americans — including a slight majority of Republicans — believe that the federal government is "controlled by a secret cabal."
- "No one can drop new ways to devolve state responsibilities to individual choice like the USA": The Drift goes in on the fact that killing spotted lanternflies, a potentially harmful invasive species, was turned into a job for you and me.
- A judge ruled yesterday that Donald Trump's company has to go under court supervision and that he's required to tell New York Attorney General Letitia James before he sells or transfers any assets.
- Let the record show that Stephen King, both in his novels and his Twitter feed, has repeatedly used the phrase "gone like Enron."
- Congrats to photographer Tanya Houppermans for winning this year's Mangrove Photography Awards with her terrifying close-up of a crocodile in in Cuba.
- And finally, tough guy: