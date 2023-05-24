Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where JPMorgan Chase is really trying to make Midtown East happen. Here's what else is happening:
- NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey has been officially reprimanded by the police commissioner for helping to void the arrest of a retired cop who allegedly threatened three youths with a gun during a 2021 incident. (The "reprimand" means he'll lose between six and 10 vacation days.)
- A huge fire broke out under the elevated subway tracks in Eastchester in the Bronx this morning, burning up multiple cars and causing major rush hour service delays.
- Paterson, New Jersey's own Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in a federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation.
- New York City teens told the Times they agree with the U.S. surgeon general that social media is bad for them, but they also don't want adults telling them what to do.
- Scientists have also determined that silence is good for kids' brains.
- Martin Shkreli is currently living with his sister in an apartment in Queens, making $2,500 a month as a consultant, ducking out of his community service requirements and offering to speak to the press in exchange for "significant financial compensation."
- A Swedish newspaper is using AI to turn its articles into rap songs to appeal to younger audiences.
- Zut alors! French tennis player Hugo Gaston has been fined $155,000 for slipping an extra ball out of his pocket during the middle of a point and throwing it onto the court to make the chair umpire think the play was dead.
- Some people do nothing at work...
- ...which may explain why brunch has been going up on a Wednesday.
