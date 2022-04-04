Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where they've finally put a Tin Pan Alley street sign on Tin Pan Alley. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams said he'll fire anyone within city government who gives information to the "gotcha" press without first running it by him, according to an audio recording from a Zoom meeting obtained by Politico.
- Andrew Cuomo is suing to keep the $5.1 million advance from his pandemic memoir that he was ordered by the state's ethics commission to return to his publisher.
- An unassuming four-story retail-and-office building at 286 Lenox Ave. in Harlem has become the first building in New York to securitize itself and begin trading on a public exchange.
- Here's a detailed look at the fight going on within a Chelsea co-op community over the private garden that not everyone gets to use.
- The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation bought a $6 million house in southern California, possibly to use as a hub where social media influencers could create content. Some activists within the Black Lives Matter network, including Michael Brown's father, aren't happy about it.
- Alexander Skarsgard said he almost ran over fellow Swede Greta Thunberg while out for a bike ride.
- Golfer Talor Gooch, who's never played in The Masters tournament before, got in trouble during practice the other day for wearing shorts at Augusta National. (Apparently, you have to wear pants.)
- "This two-legged chair has been famous for almost 100 years," reads this riddle of a subhed on an article about a hip chair.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, mangia:
My new spirit animal just dropped. Yes, that's pasta. pic.twitter.com/oA2QduSNbZ— Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) April 4, 2022