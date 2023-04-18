Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where purchasing fake temporary paper license plates remains really easy. Here's what else is happening:
- The National Parks Department has approved a plan to replenish 360,000 cubic yards of sand in front of the Jacob Riis Bathhouse in the Rockaways.
- New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the state's tax revenue this past fiscal year was $2.9 billion more than initially expected.
- DiNapoli also said this week that the state is currently holding about $17.5 billion in "unclaimed" money that belongs to New Yorkers but hasn't been delivered. (Check here to see if the state is holding onto a check with your name on it.)
- People who were quick to buy tickets for the return of New Jersey's storied Bamboozle Festival say they were hornswoggled by concert organizers — who've since dropped ticket prices and allegedly underdelivered on musical act quality (Limp Bizkit is headlining) — but they're having a hard time getting refunds.
- John Doherty, the former New York City Sanitation Commissioner who was born and raised on Staten Island and oversaw the DSNY's response to Sandy, has died at age 84.
- Robert Trotman, a lauded New York City swimmer and coach who taught thousands of Black and Hispanic kids how to swim over several decades — in addition to working as a subway motorman — has died at the age of 82.
- Despite publicly resigning from SAG-AFTRA in 2021, Donald Trump still managed to collect a six-figure pension payment from the union last year.
- Congrats to former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Kattan on getting engaged at a Wilco concert.
- Animal rights activists in New Zealand are unhappy with the North Canterbury Hunting Competition for holding a feral cat hunting contest — for kids 14 and under — that's billed as a fundraising for schools.
