Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where it did snow for a second! Here's what else is happening:
- "He was home all day on his computer, just browsing the web, probably chatting with people. He said he was a reporter at Globo in Brazil.": Curbed interviewed one of George Santos' former roommates about his brief experience living with George (née Anthony), George's sister, George's mom, George's boyfriend and another guy in a two-bedroom apartment in Queens in 2013 and 2014.
- Victor Navasky, the longtime editor and then publisher of The Nation, has died at the age of 90.
- Fireball's parent company is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that the brand falsely advertises the miniature bottles sold in convenience stores as containing whiskey and other natural flavors, when they merely contains whiskey flavoring. (The full-sized bottles sold in liquor stores are flavored whiskey; the minis sold in bodegas are malt- and wine-based drinks.)
- Nextdoor is not just a site for snitching on your neighbor's trash habits — it has also emerged as a major platform where housing policy gets made, debated and destroyed.
- A Vermont start-up called Wasted has raised millions of dollars in VC money to expand its practice of turning porta-potty waste into fertilizer.
- The Inuit Circumpolar Council, which represents Inuit people in Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia is trying to get the U.N. to enforce a reduction of shipping noise in the Arctic because underwater boat sounds are causing narwhals and ringed seals — crucial food sources for Inuit communities — to flee.
- Down in Orlando, Jair Bolsonaro is feeling the warm embrace of supporters and conspiracy theorists who believe the Brazilian election was stolen and he should be in office.
- Mikaela Shiffrin's post-Olympics bounce-back can be credited, in part, to a lunch she had with Roger Federer at his palace in the Alps.
- Anna Delvey is apparently trying to get Former Manhattan DA Cy Vance, among other celebrities, to be guests on the talk show she's hosting in the East Village apartment where she's on house arrest.
