Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the public bathroom at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Broome Street is "pretty good," according to a Bronx resident who stopped in. Here's what else is happening:
- The Wall Street Journal confirmed that hundreds of Russian soldiers have either disappeared or refused to fight in the invasion of Ukraine, which is putting the Russian government in a tough spot because they want to punish these men without drawing attention to the fact that tons of their soldiers are defecting.
- New York's gas tax holiday takes effect today.
- The city's new health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, was on the Brian Lehrer Show today talking about improving the city's mental health services (helping school nurses, sending more non-police in response to 911 calls) and why we don't have mask mandates in response to the latest COVID wave.
- This a heartbreaking story about the challenges that severely autistic kids in New York face as they get older and their outbursts worsen, which can make it dangerous or untenable for them to live at home.
- The homes of two journalists for New Hampshire Public Radio have been vandalized and had the words "Just the beginning!" spray-painted on them in the past two months.
- The women of Fleet Week crushed it.
- A 25-year-old Ohio woman is in the hospital after walking within 10 feet of a bison at Yellowstone National Park and promptly getting gored and tossed in the air by said bison.
- "My son's plump wife is waging a food war."
- Molly the American Girl doll: gay?
- News you can use: Eater is endorsing the food trucks parked alongside I-95 in New Haven.
