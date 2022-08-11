Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, which is roaring back from COVID way better than San Francisco, thank you very much. Here's what else is happening:
- This year's fourth and final supermoon will become visible to the naked eye later tonight.
- Timothy Pearson, a retired NYPD supervisor and friend of Eric Adams, has found himself in the rare (and apparently legal) position of collecting a police pension, a salary from the city for his work as a mayoral adviser, and a salary from Resorts World Casino in Queens, where he serves as head of security.
- Sam Costanza, a 73-year-old photographer with the NY Daily News, was seriously injured last night after he tried to stop a carjacker from driving off in his car in the West Village and was dragged by the driver for three blocks.
- While New York City housing courts have fully resumed processing evictions in a timely manner, tenants trying to sue their landlords to make and pay for repairs are finding the legal process impossibly slow.
- An armed man who allegedly tried to breach an FBI building in Cincinnati today wound up in a standoff with authorities in the middle of a local cornfield.
- A new survey from Pew found that American teenagers use YouTube far more than any other website or social media app, with one in five teens saying they're on YouTube "constantly."
- What do you do when you get invited to a preview night at the Fancy Feast pop-up restaurant (for humans) in the West Village, buy into the brand's marketing, but don't get any of the actual product in your goodie bag? You go to a pet store, pick up some Fancy Feast, and try it.
- In other food news: fusilli corti bucati (the telephone cord shape) is the best pasta.
- It's pickleball wedding season.
