Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where there's a new drunk food option on the scene. Here's what else is happening:
- "I had always heard America was better in every way. But when I got here, I lost all sense of safety": WNYC's Radio Rookies has a great piece today from a young Queens woman describing what it was like to emigrate from Nigeria to New York City as a teen.
- The upstate mafia hitman who recently escaped federal custody just months before he was scheduled to be released has been captured.
- Pix 11 profiled Teddy Siegel, the 22-year-old behind the viral Got2GoNYC TikTok account dedicated to highlighting places in New York City where you can use the bathroom.
- Residents of Clark Township in New Jersey are calling on Mayor Sal Bonaccorso to resign over tapes obtained by NBC New York that reveal him using racist slurs about Black and Jewish people.
- Barack Obama visited the White House today for the first (known) time since he was president himself.
- Here's the footage of 11-year-old Prince at a 1970 Minneapolis teachers' strike.
- Extreme pogo sticking is a sport.
- After Saturday Night Live aired a sketch honoring short-ass movies, Netflix is curating a category called "Short-Ass Movies."
- Maybe the only thing better than short-ass movies are sexy-ass movies.
- And finally, never be afraid to challenge yourself:
Cat logic.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/JDymGYgxmO— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) April 5, 2022