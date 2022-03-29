Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where the sushi is more expensive than ever. Here's what else is happening:
- "The safest place for people who are homeless right now … is a shelter." Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday doubled-down on his effort to kick homeless people out of outdoor encampments, despite his own acknowledgement that "we know they’re afraid of congregate shelters, we know that those dealing with mental health illness, they’ve been assaulted, they’ve been preyed upon."
- Does Gov. Kathy Hochul think it's a good use of public funds — or good politics — to give $850 million in taxpayer money to the Buffalo Bills for a new stadium? Albany reporters Jon Campbell and Karen DeWitt tried to make sense of it on The Brian Lehrer Show today.
- "Lift equipment" had to be used to evacuate kids off a broken-down Dora’s Sky Railway at American Dream mall’s Nickelodeon park in New Jersey yesterday.
- A new Axios-Ipsos poll found that about 53% of Mexican Americans are cool with the term "Latinx," but fewer than half of Central Americans, Puerto Ricans or Cuban Americans are comfortable with it.
- The New Yorker has an intense story this week about a standout University of Pennsylvania student-turned-Rhodes Scholar who'd been exalted by her college because she'd come from a foster home and had no money. When her estranged wealthy mom — who allegedly abused her, tried to kill her and lost custody — told UPenn her daughter was lying, the college turned on the young woman, the report said, withholding a graduate degree and basically suggesting that she was not poor enough or abused enough to maintain their sympathy.
- The film production company Neon won a bidding war for the rights to adapt Cassandra at the Wedding, the 1964 novel everyone in New York is reading.
- Meta's algorithm overlords are essentially forcing Instagram stars to make bad videos that they hate — and that their followers hate watching — as part of a convoluted strategy to slow TikTok's roll.
- Behold the London billboard seeking to destigmatize incontinence via a picture of a woman mid-squat with "pee" gushing from her pelvis. (It's an ad for a company called Elvie, which makes a $199 "pelvic floor trainer.")
- And finally, this is weirdly stressful!:
