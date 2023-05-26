Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where the Prospect Park port-a-potties are absolutely disgusting. Here's what else is happening:
- Gov. Kathy Hochul is sending out 10 drones to patrol the state's shoreline for sharks.
- There's no concrete evidence showing that New York City teens are smoking more weed at school, but dozens of teachers and students told the New York Times that kids are definitely getting stoned more often during school hours.
- Meet the Rockaway contractor they call whenever a whale washes up on a local beach and needs to be buried.
- Congrats to Jesse Chin, an accountant from Bayside, Queens, on winning "Jeopardy!" last night.
- In his big presidential pitch to Glenn Beck yesterday, Ron DeSantis hammered Trump for "turning the country over to Fauci in March of 2020," which suggests that he thinks Republican primary voters will be motivated by emergency COVID policies put in place three years ago.
- One way to do a bachelorette party is to go away for a spa weekend by yourself and think about what kind of wife you want to be.
- Parents are going camel mode.
- Wes Anderson is back at Cannes, which means he's back in his Cannes outfit.
- Now that boat captains rely on GPS for seafaring, the federal government has decided to start giving away lighthouses for free.
- The André 3000-and-Big Boi bobblehead from the Atlanta Braves' Outkast Night has to be the best freebie ever given away at a baseball game.
- And finally, beach weekend baby: