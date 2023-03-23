Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Flatiron Building just sold at auction for $190 million. Here's what else is happening:
- Queens Assemblyman Juan Ardila, who's facing calls from more than a dozen elected officials to resign after two women accused him of sexual assault, is still refusing to step down.
- MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers seized 20 cars during a crackdown on the Verrazzano Bridge on Monday, busting drivers with a collected $600,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.
- Mayor Eric Adams announced today that an additional 40,000 NYCHA units are getting free broadband.
- Just to add to the chaos in Lower Manhattan this week, Todd Philips is filming a scene for the Joker sequel outside the courthouse where the Trump grand jury is meeting.
- Los Angeles' subway system is piping in classical music at "earplugs-at-a-concert" volume in an effort to shoo homeless people out of train stations.
- Spotify has so far spent less than 10% of the $100 million it pledged last February for "audio content from historically marginalized groups," a promise made in response to protests over the Joe Rogan Experience.
- "‘Hard-boiled egg? I’d rather eat a fistful of cat litter": The Guardian has a funny feature about adults finally trying the one thing (bananas, tomato soup, oysters) that has grossed them out their entire life.
- Zoomers love Toyota Camrys.
- It's okay to put craft beer in a 12-ounce can.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, Mercedes owner going goblin mode: