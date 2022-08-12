Good Friday afternoon in New York City, which is, unfortunately, down tremendous right now. Here's what else is happening:
- New York state is using federal pandemic aid to give families who qualify for public assistance up to $214 per child as a one-time back-to-school payment.
- New York City does have a plan (to come up with a plan) to process trash in an environmentally friendly or even energy-producing way, but for the foreseeable future, we'll still be shipping loads of garbage to landfills in places that are too remote or otherwise too powerless to stop it.
- Weezer has canceled its six-day Broadway residency scheduled for September because of "low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses," frontman Rivers Cuomo said.
- "Isn’t there anything else they can do to make $174,000 a year?": Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the only Republicans in Washington interested in publicly speaking out against Donald Trump, sounded exasperated in this New Yorker interview.
- A slew of items from Joan Didion's estate are being auctioned off at a site in Beacon, NY in November, with proceeds going to a yet-to-be-announced charity.
- Jon Batiste is leaving "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after being the show's bandleader for seven years.
- There's a new documentary on Netflix about the very sad case of Notre Dame football star (and noted Mormon) Manti Te'o's "fake girlfriend" catfishing scandal.
- Scientists have determined that based on the amount of food an animal can eat combined with the heart size limitations for keeping an organism alive, the blue whale is not only the biggest animal in the world, but also the biggest animal that could live in the world.
- "There is a whole subset of TikTok centered on a fascination with having your name written down by someone you don’t know": Enter the world of TikTok nicknamers.
- And finally, sploot:
