Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a travel advisory is in effect. Here's what else is happening:
- Josh Groban is coming to Broadway to play Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd.
- A Burlington Coat Factory store in Manhattan was robbed at knifepoint this morning, according to authorities, who said the suspect was in their 60s and took an unspecified handful of clothing.
- Architects with the New York City-based firm Bernheimer Architecture have become the first private-practice architects to unionize their workplace.
- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said that on his watch, there will be no snow days and kids will instead have to do remote learning on days with heavy snow.
- Happy 75th anniversary to the Kinsey Institute's studies of human sexuality, which have more recently given us the truths that "almost everyone fantasizes" and "the journey is the destination."
- Burning Man concluded over the weekend with an epic 8-hour traffic jam as people tried clearing their giant illegal vehicles out of the parking lot.
- Netflix is making a scripted comedy called The Vince Staples Show, based on the life and times of (and starring) Vince Staples.
- In other streaming news, a low-budget drama called My Son Hunter, which was produced by some kind of conservative group and centers around Hunter Biden's misdeeds and also features Trump winning the 2020 election, comes out tomorrow.
- Now 30 years into the USDA's effort to drop rabies vaccination pellets from the sky into areas with lots of raccoons, authorities expect to have no more rabid trash pandas by 2063.
- Saabs remain cool.
