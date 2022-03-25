Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where people are lining up outside bars and clubs because they want to drink in fancy places again. Here's what else is happening:
- The unemployment rate for New Yorkers with disabilities jumped about 10% from 2019 to 2021, while city funding for programs supporting people with disabilities plummeted during the pandemic.
- The e-scooter pilot program in the Bronx is doubling the size of its fleet this summer.
- About 200 employees of the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side are voting to unionize after staffing shortages left them overworked and subjected to abuse by visitors as they tried enforcing pandemic safety rules.
- Instead of buying watches and sports cars, Wall Street bankers who are spooked by inflation and volatility due to the war in Ukraine are instead sticking their bonuses in the bank.
- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is out of the hospital after a week-long stay due to an infection.
- "Experience: I let a baby bird nest in my hair for 84 days," is as good a Guardian article as you'd expect from the headline.
- "Nobody tells you this when you first have children, but it’s true: It’s the sporting goods shopping fantasy of a lifetime." Respect to this dad for buying his kids nice gear, one the true joys of life.
- Publishing companies these days appear to f**k with putting "F**k" in the titles of their books.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, let Lil Hobbs float!:
This is Lil Hobbs. He recently joined a water aerobics class. Likes the water. Not so sure about the aerobics. 14/10 #SeniorPupSaturday pic.twitter.com/Z9yV5n8V7f— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 19, 2022