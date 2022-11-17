Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the Governors Island Winter Village is returning. Here's what else is happening:
- A car parked on West 33rd Street in Hudson Yards suddenly burst into flames this morning. (No injuries were reported.)
- City Councilmember Charles Barron, a known opponent of rezonings, has approved a plan to bring 11 residential buildings containing a total of 2,000 affordable apartments to his district in East New York.
- Meet Thomas McKean, a veteran New York City artist who makes little sculptures of houses and cars out of cut-up MetroCards.
- Construction is set to begin next year on JFK Airport's 10-gate Terminal 6, a project that's currently slated to be finished in 2028.
- Grub Street has a solid roundup of New York City bars to watch World Cup games at 5 a.m.
- It's almost the 10th anniversary of the New York Jets' butt fumble.
- Third wave tequila has arrived.
- Petite Plume, a fancy French-inspired pajama company, was founded by a now-retired CIA agent while she was still on the job.
- Here are some more space pics from the James Webb telescope.
- Martin Scorsese is 80.
