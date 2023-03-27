Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where the Trump grand jury is back in action. Here's what else is happening:
- If said jury decides to indict the former president, we all deserve to get the rest of the week off.
- Native American communities in New York are furious with Gov. Kathy Hochul for vetoing a bill that would've forced construction projects to halt if the remains of indigenous people were found buried at the site.
- A true crime festival called Hamptons Whodunit — which will focus largely on the 2010 Gilgo Beach serial killer case — is coming to East Hampton next month, and some locals think it's in poor taste.
- Starting April 4, New Yorkers will need to buy their Mega Millions lotto tickets by 10 p.m (the deadline is currently 10:45 p.m.) to be eligible for that night's 11 p.m. drawing.
- The beloved new "We ❤️ NYC" ad campaign includes a slide that reads, "We get more done by 8 a.m. than Boston does in a day," which upset some people in Boston.
- Viral unboxing videos are done. The hot new trend is boxing videos, which typically involves ordering stuff from small online sellers and requesting in the order notes that you want a personalized video of them packing up your item.
- A guy who worked at Indeed.com in Singapore for three months before getting canned in a round of mass layoffs is now famous on TikTok for filming himself grabbing loads of chips from the break room on his way out.
- One side effect of this year's MLB pitch clock: Ballparks won't have time to sell as many $12 beers.
- The Coat Pope is real in my heart.
- And finally, get in here little fella: