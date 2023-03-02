Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where George Santos is a fan favorite at the Beach Cafe on the Upper East Side. Here's what else is happening:
- A new report from John Jay College found that Black people were detained in New York City jails 11.6 times more than white people in 2021, which is double the rate from 2016.
- Alleva Dairy, the 130-year-old Little Italy cheese shop that closed recently due to its struggles making rent, has new plans to reopen in Lyndhurst, N.J.
- "First of all, it is so tacky. It looks like a Waffle House. Also, it’s the yuppie crowd.": Curbed got some honest custom reviews of the new Housing Works legal weed shop downtown.
- BIPOC Emo Night is rockin' in Brooklyn.
- Drake said on a podcast that he regrets naming his ex-girlfriends in his songs because they don't deserve any negative attention.
- Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton said he doubts that F1's staging of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has actually done anything to make life better for people suffering from those countries' human rights abuses.
- Reuters reports that Elon Musk's Nueralink company, which he bragged would create brain implants that help blind people see, failed last year to get FDA approval to run tests on humans for the "relatively modest goal" (?) of helping paralyzed people type with the brains.
- Pitchfork has a long piece about Elliot Smith's teenage bands, whose six albums he once said he wanted to prevent from "ever seeing the light of day."
- Boomer greed is apparently the reason the economy is so stacked against young people.
- In other greedy boomer news, the Succession season four trailer is out.
