- The city's Sheriff’s Office has suspended 12 members without pay for allegedly stealing liquor that had been confiscated from bars caught violating shutdown rules early in the pandemic.
- Errol Louis is on board with Councilmember Justin Brannan's pitch to issue parking tickets and other low-level fines on a sliding scale based on people's income, with the evidence-based assumption that working-class New Yorkers would actually pay if the dollar amounts were smaller. (The city is currently owed $2 billion in unpaid fines and fees.)
- Off the coast of the Jersey Shore, crews of federally-required trained whale observers are watching to make sure wind turbine construction boats don't hit and kill any whales.
- A month into former NFL star Antonio Brown's ownership of the Albany Empire arena football team, he's been accused of threatening violence against the former coach, failing to pay people on time and locking players out of their hotel rooms
- "Woody was wondering if Jeffrey would be interested in watching his new film either today or tomorrow?": The latest chunk of Jeffrey Epstein's schedule reported by the Wall Street Journal details Woody Allen's habit of giving Epstein early film screenings.
- Now that PornHub is blocked in Utah, the state is seeing a huge bump in people googling how to use VPNs.
- Despite the far-right Italian government's recent decree banning raves, young people in Bologna won't stop raving.
- Jenny Craig has closed all of its brick-and-mortar locations.
- Ed Sheeran missed his grandma's funeral for this Marvin Gaye copyright trial and he's not happy about it.
- Astronomers have discovered that the sun might swallow the Earth in 5 billion years.
