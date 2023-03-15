Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the pints of beer aren't big enough. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Department of Investigation's NYPD watchdog unit has gone a whole year without a permanent inspector general and is operating with a staff half the size of what it was at its peak.
- Andrew Cuomo yesterday posted a two-minute video wherein he: urged New York Democrats to condemn antisemitism with "their actions" (not just words); announced a new organization called Progressives for Israel; and shared a dream (?) he had where his father, Mario Cuomo, was in heaven explaining to a prominent rabbi that now is the "time for the shabbos goy."
- Kind of sad: After last year's Cinderella March Madness run for the St. Peter's Peacocks men's basketball team, the coach went to Seton Hall, eight of the team's players transferred to other schools, and now none of them are appearing in this year's tournament.
- In other local basketball news, the Knicks are good but center Mitchell Robinson said in a now-deleted Snapchat that he isn't happy "just being out there for cardio" and not scoring points.
- Fired Good Morning America couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sort-of-secretly running the NYC half marathon on Sunday.
- Business is booming for resellers of Silicon Valley Bank merch.
- Gwyneth Paltrow said she shoots ozone gas up her butt.
- Here's M3gan 4 Marc Jacobs.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, what does it mean: