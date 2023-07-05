It’s Wednesday afternoon in New York City where fake freckles are chic.
I’ll admit to being a victim of the microblading trend — subtle ink to make your eyebrows look fuller — but tattooed freckles are where I draw the line. Don’t worry, though, if you decide to get them and change your mind. They only last up to two years.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Siri, play "It's Getting Hot in Here.” The global average temperature yesterday was 69.2 degrees Fahrenheit making it the hottest day ever recorded.
- And with the rising temperatures, one environmental watchdog doesn’t think NYC is ready to deal with the scourging heat this season.
- Hard seltzers came on the market and we started ditching beer. Now beer companies are struggling to maintain sales.
- Who says MFAs are useless? Some are using their degrees in the lucrative commercial art consulting business and making one-of-a-kind pieces for that random hotel you stayed in while visiting your sister.
- An NYC COVID-19 testing vendor drastically overstaffed their sites resulting in a multimillion dollar payout from the Department of Health, an audit of the agency’s financial records revealed.
- Christmas Tree Shops, the discount retail chain where one can buy more than the name implies, will close all of its stores unless they secure a last minute buyer.
- We don’t control how we use TikTok, TikTok controls the way we use it. And that’s on purpose.
- Police are searching for an epileptic dog named Bandit who was stolen from the yard of a Long Island home and is in desperate need of medication.
- And finally, and unbelievable large cow: