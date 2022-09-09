Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where Chloë Sevigny better not catch you walking around in your Lululemons. Here's what else is happening:
- Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in relation to Bannon's role in a border wall fundraising scheme.
- Good luck to Frances Tiafoe, the first Black American to reach the U.S. Open's semifinal since Arthur Ashe, in his match tonight.
- The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering a $6,000 reward to anyone with information that'll lead to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a Long Island widow's rescue cat.
- NYCHA Chair and CEO Gregory Russ, who was hired away from the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority in 2019, still appears to be living in Minnesota.
- The old 19th century Domino Sugar factory is being turned into an extremely fancy office building that's set to open next year.
- Bless the earnest Redditor who's been having sex with this song playing in the room and wondering why his girlfriend hates it.
- Telegrams are big in Japan.
- The look for this fall is belts.
- Seems like the new "Pinocchio" movie is bad.
- Here are "six times the Queen made us laugh."
- And finally, slaps on deck:
