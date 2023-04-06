Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Trump is officially on WebCrim. Here's what else is happening:
- A bill in the City Council would ban discrimination against people based on their height or weight, be it for employment, housing or access to public accommodations.
- Curbed followed the path of discarded food waste from New York City's hi-tech orange compost bins to the Waste Management facility where it's turned into gruel-looking EBS® (engineered bioslurry) to the Newtown Creek plant where a little bit of it is actually composted but most of it is burned — becoming carbon dioxide — or turned into methane-based "biogas."
- New York Attorney General Letitia James has shut down (and fined) a company called Steamin’ Weenie for setting up websites that appeared to be official government websites for companies to file paperwork with the state, but were actually scam sites that charged these companies a premium.
- A hit-and-run SUV driver last night killed a 62-year-old East Harlem man who was walking just blocks away from his house.
- Wicked will play its 7,486th show next Tuesday, passing Cats to become the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history.
- A Daily Beast investigation found that Hershel Walker's wife planned to personally profit off her husband's Senate campaign by colluding with a media-industry friend to skim profits off the campaign's ad buys — but staffers managed to stop her.
- "You can eat them in tiny bunches, as if they’re oily, cushiony gnocchi.": Here's one writer's noble attempt to make a case for soggy fries.
- In other gross food news, happy 100th anniversary to Vegemite.
