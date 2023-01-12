Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Shakespeare in the Park is doing "Hamlet," again. Here's what else is happening:

  • New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand officially launched her 2024 re-election bid today.
  • NYPD Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes, who leads the police department's Irish group the Emerald Society, has been suspended for failing a drug test.
  • Hugh Jackman is renting out his mod, art-filled house in East Hampton next summer for $500,000.
  • Million of chickens at Foster Farms in California are starving — and could soon start killing each other — after a rail freight fiasco caused a delay in a corn feed shipment.
  • A new analysis published in Science shows that Exxon scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions of how carbon emissions would heat the planet — this coming before the oil giant began campaigning against reductions in fossil fuel usage.
  • The Pentagon, which is now legally obligated to report each year on UFO sightings, said intelligence officials spotted 247 unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs, in 2022.
  • Emily Gould is starting a new newsletter about the art and finances of creating things.
  • Sam Bankman-Fried also has a new newsletter.
  • Congrats to Boy Meets World star Ben Savage on his engagement.
