Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where Shakespeare in the Park is doing "Hamlet," again. Here's what else is happening:
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand officially launched her 2024 re-election bid today.
- NYPD Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes, who leads the police department's Irish group the Emerald Society, has been suspended for failing a drug test.
- Hugh Jackman is renting out his mod, art-filled house in East Hampton next summer for $500,000.
- Million of chickens at Foster Farms in California are starving — and could soon start killing each other — after a rail freight fiasco caused a delay in a corn feed shipment.
- A new analysis published in Science shows that Exxon scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions of how carbon emissions would heat the planet — this coming before the oil giant began campaigning against reductions in fossil fuel usage.
- The Pentagon, which is now legally obligated to report each year on UFO sightings, said intelligence officials spotted 247 unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs, in 2022.
- Emily Gould is starting a new newsletter about the art and finances of creating things.
- Sam Bankman-Fried also has a new newsletter.
- Congrats to Boy Meets World star Ben Savage on his engagement.
- And finally, discerning frog: