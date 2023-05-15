Good Monday afternoon in New York City, where Amazon is parking a hurb on your block. Here's what's happening:
- Ahead of next month's City Council primary elections, the Police Benevolent Association has video billboard trucks driving around districts with progressive Council members declaring that they're out to "defund" the police — three years after that was a major battle cry.
- Mayor Eric Adams said at a yeshiva-related fundraising dinner last week that the city's public schools should be "duplicating what you are achieving," all while trying to block the release of his own education department's evaluations of yeshivas — which have been shown in multiple news reports to provide inadequate math and reading instruction.
- The comedy-oriented New York’s Friars Club is in jeopardy of losing its six-story Midtown townhouse unless a wealthy donor steps up.
- A now-18-year-old has confessed to killing Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke during a 2020 home invasion in Los Angeles.
- While the U.S. remains stubbornly stuck on pickleball, sophisticates from the South American coasts to the shores of Scandinavia are all in on padel (pronounced PAH-del).
- Travel on Memorial Day weekend is going to be a mess.
- The other WeWork founder is trying to start a social club for people 55 and older that'll provide telemedicine and "tech support" alongside events and other fun stuff.
- I could go for some wedding cake right now.
- And finally, yeah zoos are probably horrible: