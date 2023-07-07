It’s Friday afternoon in New York City and everyone has an opinion about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival.
The platform garnered more than 50 million signups in just one day, and while some people hate it or think it’s the start of something bad for news outlets, others are hopeful it can be a viable alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter.
Here’s what else is happening:
- An NYC man was arrested for jumping off of a Fire Island ferry on the Fourth of July. He denied help to get him back on board and instead swam toward the Maple Street docks in Bay Shore.
- Residents of Edgemere don't have access to their local beach because the city's parks department closes it off to protect the endangered piping plover, but some community members want that to change.
- If all of those recent reports about shark attacks at Long Island beaches have you worried, consider…shark repellent? No guarantees it’ll work though.
- Fiat’s new electric car is equipped with a shower, perfect for a post-beach trip.
- And in non-beach news: OB-GYNs are taking to TikTok and other social media platforms to give sex education lessons.
- Also, Raising Canes, the Louisiana-based chicken tender eatery, made quite a stir when it opened its flagship New York location in Times Square recently. But it looks like the fast food chain isn’t as welcome in one Long Island neighborhood.
- What better way to force us to care about climate change than including it in our reality TV?
- And finally, the best beach takeover: